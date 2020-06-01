SiC 1,700-V MOSFETs designed for aux power supplies in 3-phase conversion systems

Infineon Technologies complements its CoolSiC MOSFET offering with another voltage class. Having added 650V to the portfolio earlier this year, the company is now launching the 1700V class with its proprietary trench semiconductor technology. Maximizing the strong physical characteristics of silicon carbide (SiC), this ensures that the new 1700V surface-mounted devices (SMD) offer reliability, as well as low switching and conduction losses. The CoolSiC MOSFETs 1700V are targeting auxiliary power supplies in three-phase conversion systems such as motor drives, renewables, charging infrastructure and HVDC systems.

Such low-power applications usually operate below 100 W. In these cases, designers very often prefer a single-ended flyback topology. With the new CoolSiC MOSFETs 1700V in SMD package, this topology is now even enabled for DC-link connected auxiliary circuits up to 1000VDC input voltage. High efficiency and high reliability auxiliary converters using a single-ended flyback converter can now be implemented in three-phase power conversion systems. This leads to smallest footprints and a reduced bill-of-materials.

The 1700V blocking voltage eliminates design concerns regarding overvoltage margin and reliability of power supplies. CoolSiC trench technology features lowest device capacitances and gate charges for transistors of this voltage class. The result is a power loss reduction by more than 50% and 2.5% higher efficiency compared to state-of-the art 1500V silicon MOSFETs. The efficiency is 0.6% higher, compared to other 1700 SiC MOSFETs. The low losses enable compact SMD assembly with natural convection cooling without the need for a heatsink.

The new 1700V CoolSiC trench MOSFETs are optimized for flyback topologies with +12V / 0V gate-source voltage compatible with common PWM controllers. Thus, they do not need a gate driver IC and can be operated directly by the flyback controller. On-resistance ratings are 450 mΩ, 650 mΩ or 1000 mΩ. The new 7 lead D²PAK SMD package offers extended creepage and clearance distances over 7 mm. With that, it fulfills the usual 1700V application requirements and PCB specifications, minimizing isolation efforts for the design.