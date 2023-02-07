Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Silicon carbide MOSFETs feature low on resistance

By

Solitron Devices is pleased to announce the introduction of the SD11740 , 1200V Silicon Carbide (SiC), low RDS(on) MOSFET.

Complimenting a strong offering of high voltage MOSFETs for high reliability/military applications, Solitron is expanding its silicon carbide product offering for demanding commercial and industrial applications. Packaged in a SOT-227, the SD11740 offers ultra-low RDS(on) of 8.6mΩ.

The SOT-227 style package enables higher power applications for Solitron’s SiC based products in EV, power controllers, motor drive, induction heating, solid-state circuit breakers, and high-voltage power supplies. The SD11740 offers 120A of continuous drain current. The SOT-227 features 3kV isolation to a copper heat sink base for outstanding low thermal impedance. The device provides a real kelvin gate connection for optimal gate control. Either emitter terminal can be used as main or kelvin emitter.

Designed for use as a power semiconductor switch, the SD11740 outperforms silicon-based MOSFETs and IGBTs. The standard gate drive characteristics allow for a true drop-in replacement to silicon IGBTS and MOSFETs with far superior performance. Ultra-low gate charge and exceptional reverse recovery characteristics make them ideal for switching inductive loads and any application requiring standard gate drive.

Samples are available from stock.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy