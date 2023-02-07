Silicon carbide MOSFETs feature low on resistance

Solitron Devices is pleased to announce the introduction of the SD11740 , 1200V Silicon Carbide (SiC), low RDS(on) MOSFET.

Complimenting a strong offering of high voltage MOSFETs for high reliability/military applications, Solitron is expanding its silicon carbide product offering for demanding commercial and industrial applications. Packaged in a SOT-227, the SD11740 offers ultra-low RDS(on) of 8.6mΩ.

The SOT-227 style package enables higher power applications for Solitron’s SiC based products in EV, power controllers, motor drive, induction heating, solid-state circuit breakers, and high-voltage power supplies. The SD11740 offers 120A of continuous drain current. The SOT-227 features 3kV isolation to a copper heat sink base for outstanding low thermal impedance. The device provides a real kelvin gate connection for optimal gate control. Either emitter terminal can be used as main or kelvin emitter.

Designed for use as a power semiconductor switch, the SD11740 outperforms silicon-based MOSFETs and IGBTs. The standard gate drive characteristics allow for a true drop-in replacement to silicon IGBTS and MOSFETs with far superior performance. Ultra-low gate charge and exceptional reverse recovery characteristics make them ideal for switching inductive loads and any application requiring standard gate drive.

Samples are available from stock.