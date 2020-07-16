Single-axis servo controller module developed for drives up to 1000W at 24V/60A RMS

TRINAMIC Motion Control GmbH & Co. KG, now part of Maxim Integrated, today announced the TMCM-1636, a single-axis servo controller, developed for drives up to 1000W and 60A RMS. It’s ideally suited for robotics, lab and factory automation, manufacturing, and patient handling equipment such as motorized beds and chairs.

The new module achieves high-current loop frequencies that minimize current ripple and enables the development of powerful drives with extremely high dynamics. It embeds two Trinamic motion control building blocks:

The TMC4671 integrated servo controller with field-oriented control (FOC) for 3-phase PMSM / BLDC, 2-phase stepper motors, and DC motors

The TMC6100 3-half-bridge gate driver for high voltage BLDC, PMSM, and servo motors

The module communicates through a CAN interface with either TMCL or CANopen protocols. The TMCL version has enough memory for up to 1024 commands for standalone operation. This module can be programmed using the easy and intuitive TMCL-IDE, Trinamic’s free programming environment, to quickly set up and tune designs to reduce development time.

Thanks to the onboard TMC4671, the TMCM-1636 also offers a wide range of feedback systems, including two times ABN incremental encoder, analog encoder, digital HALL sensors, and SPI-based or RS422-based absolute encoders, depending on the firmware option. The module also supports +5V DC supply for external sensors. Further custom firmware options enable specific absolute encoder types interfacing via SPI or RS422.

The stacked board features an aluminum bottom plate with a total of seven M4 screw terminals for effective cooling. On top, it features one IO and interface connector and one brake control output connector, allowing for compact designs with clean wiring. An integrated overvoltage protection output provides additional safety to your device.

The TMCM-1636 is now available in 24V and 48V versions with either CANopen or TMCL firmware with a choice of driver stages and customizable firmware and software.

Key features