SMD crystals feature improved temperature behavior, lower frequency tolerance

Murata Electronics has developed the XRCGB-F1S series crystals. It provides improved temperature characteristics and lower frequency tolerance (+-10ppm). Using a silicon conductive paste in the construction process, we are able to achieve a reduction in temperature variation characteristics across the temperature range.

Additionally, the new -F1S series achieves better performance characteristics after reflow soldering. The new XRCB-F1S series is available in 38.4 MHz which is a common timing frequency for wireless communication such as BLE, Sub GHz, Zigbee, and others.

Features: Small package (2.0 x 1.6 x 0.7 mm) with highly accurate frequency; Available in the frequency range from 24MHz to 40 MHz; New Silicon Conductive Paste improves performance; RoHS Compliant;

Applications include various consumer, commercial, industrial timing circuits, and wireless Communications (38,4 MHz) for WiFi, BLE, Zigbee, and others