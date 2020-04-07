SMD dc-dc converter handles 500 mA output currents

CUI Inc. announced the addition of its first four contact, surface mount, non-isolated converter to its dc-dc converter line. The ultra-thin VXO78-500-M features a 500mA output current, no-load input current as low as 0.2mA and a wide -40 to +85°C temperature range. This regulated dc-dc converter offers a wide 4.75 to 36 Vdc input voltage range, short-circuit protection and 4-SMD reflow solderability in an ultra-compact SMT package with half-vias corners.

Unlike linear regulators, this ultra-compact, surface mount dc-dc converter offers extreme efficiency (up to 95%), making the VXO78-500-M an ideal solution for applications where board space is at a premium and maximizing energy efficiency is a concern. General applications for the VXO78-500-M include ITE (commercial), controls and electronics that require a wide input at a low cost.

The VXO78-500-M is available immediately with prices starting at $2.52 per unit at 100 pieces through distribution.