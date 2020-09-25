SMD power inductors handle high temperatures, high currents

Sumida continues the expansion of its AEC-Q200 qualified SMD inductors with the introduction of the CDEP13D**/T150 line. Consisting of ten standard types and ten high-power types, the new devices offer a combination of four key benefits, when compared to many other inductors. These are high temperature, high current, high-insulation voltage, and magnetic shielding.

Inductance values range from 0.8 to 22 µH, with saturation current of up to 32 amps. Measuring 13.5 x 13.5 x 10 mm, the new products are an outgrowth of the CDEP15D**/T150 line, which measures 2mm larger and offers saturation current of up to 50.4 µH. For durability, core and windings can withstand a voltage of up to 120 Vdc.

The full operating temperature range is -40 °C to 150 °C (including coil’s self-temperature rise) and both product families are qualified to the Automotive AEC-Q200 reliability test requirements. The 150 °C temperature satisfies most under-hood automotive application requirements, while the Mn-Zn (Manganese-Zinc) ferrite core has high-magnetic permeability and low power losses at the higher switching frequencies now found in automotive power circuits. High-frequency performance is further enhanced by the application of flat coil windings, which counteract “skin-effect,” and lower DC resistance. Flat-coil windings are also much more space-efficient than round-wire coils, helping to significantly reduce device size.

The part geometry provides very effective magnetic shielding, which is of growing importance because of the push towards smaller, more densely-packed automotive circuits. Unchecked, radiated EMI/RFI can also affect the operation of other circuits nearby.

Popular automotive applications for these inductors include: LED Headlight Driver Modules, Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB), Adaptive LED Boards, Daylight Running Light (DRL) systems, Pulse Width Dimming (PWD) circuits, AFS (Adaptive Front-lighting System), Hybrid Engine Controls, Powertrain Control Modules (PCM) or any high-reliability application that must tolerate a wide temperature range.

CDEP13D**/T150 Series and CDEP15D**/T150 power inductors are in-stock at Digi-Key.