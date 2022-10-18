SMD TVS diodes feature higher surge handling for aerospace, avionics apps

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the new 5.0SMDJxxS-HRA TVS Diode Series. The high-reliability TVS diodes are designed, manufactured, and screened to provide robust overvoltage protection, with low early failures and zero degradation over continuous surge events.

Today’s aircraft use more and new composite materials, thus requiring higher-level lightning protection for all electrical and electronic equipment. The 5.0SMDJxxS-HRA is a highly reliable TVS diode series developed for aircraft subsystems. They protect sensitive electronic equipment from voltage transients induced by lightning and other transient voltage events. Littelfuse manufactures these high-reliability TVS diodes using a stringent process for up-screening electronic components that ensures enhanced robustness. They are available in a 5000W surface-mount DO-214AB package with a high-power density of up to 5 kW.

The 5.0SMDJxxS-HRA TVS Diode Series is ideal for applications that require high reliability under harsh environments, including: Aerospace, avionics, and aircraft subsystems (e.g., cockpit displays, fight control, radar, etc.); Aircraft power trains; AC or DC power line protection; Low-frequency data lines; Industrial automation; Harsh environment applications;

The 5.0SMDJxxS-HRA TVS Diode Series offers these key benefits: Delivers a higher power rating than other high-reliability TVS diode series, resulting in a 66% increase in surge handling capability; Utilizes high-reliability design and up-screening process for avionics and other demanding applications; The very small JEDEC DO-214AB (SMC) package, coupled with a high-power density (5 KW), provides PC board designers with a space-saving alternative to currently available options; Meets DO-160 lightning protection regulatory requirements; Provides a very low clamping voltage and unlimited surge life;

The 5.0SMDJxxS-HRA TVS Diode Series are available in tape and reel format in quantities of 3,000. Place ample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.