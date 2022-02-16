SMT Kelvin shunt resistors provide accurate sub-milliohm current sensing

TT Electronics announced its LRMAP4026 series low resistance metal alloy power resistors designed for power supply, motor drive, and battery monitoring applications. This resistor series provides four-terminal Kelvin precision and high current capacity to all industrial applications, including automotive. Because four-terminal Kelvin connections improve precision, only a small portion of a design’s error budget is consumed, enabling greater design freedom elsewhere in the circuit. The gullwing design provides spacing from the PCB which minimizes the board temperature rise and enhances the reliability of the assembly.

LRMAP4026 offers up to 5W in a 4026 footprint. Available in seven values from 0.2 to 3mΩ, these resistors give designers a high degree of flexibility in a rugged component, featuring a wide temperature range of -65 to +170°C suitable for demanding applications. The four-terminal design allows complete separation of current path and voltage sense – reducing the difference between unmounted and mounted resistance and TCR values, a common problem with two-terminal types.

With 1% tolerance and TCR of 50ppm/°C, this product combines precision with the high surge capacity of metal alloy technology. Its high surge tolerance assures reliable performance under inrush and momentary short circuit conditions.