SMT power inductors feature up to 101.5-A saturation currents

TDK Corporation has extended its range of EPCOS ERU-SMT power inductors with the new ERU19, ERU24 and ERU27 (B82559*) series. Each product line is comprised of up to 10 types, covering inductance values from 1.0 µH to 30 µH. Overall, a range of saturation currents at 25 °C from 11.5 A DC to 101.5 A DC is covered.

A key feature of the power inductors is their compact design. With a footprint of just 19.9 x 18.5 mm 2 to 27.8 x 25.8 mm 2 , they take up 14 per cent less space on the printed circuit board (PCB) than their predecessor. The low insertion heights between 7.65 mm and 16.9 mm vary depending on the type. This low-profile design is based on a flat rectangular helical winding technology, resulting in lower losses.

The ohmic resistances are between 0.46 mΩ and 17.0 mΩ. The new high-current chokes are designed for operating temperatures between -40 °C and +150 °C. The product’s additional third soldering pad contributes to high mechanical stability on the PCB. The new components, which are RoHS-compatible and AEC-Q200 qualified, are used as output and storage chokes in a wide variety of power supply topologies. Use cases include point-of-load (POL) converters, DC-DC converters, high-current switch-mode power supplies and inverters for photovoltaic systems and automotive applications.