SoC for offers eight TX and RX channels of 400 MHz for 5G radio development

Analog Devices, Inc. announced a breakthrough RadioVerse System-on-Chip (SoC) series providing radio unit (RU) developers with an agile and cost-effective platform to create the most energy-efficient 5G RUs in the industry. The new SoC series provides advanced RF signal processing with expanded digital functionality and RF capacity that greatly improves 5G RU performance and energy efficiency. The SoCs are the newest addition to ADI’s RadioVerse ecosystem and combine its award-winning Zero IF (ZiF) architecture with significant advances in functional integration and linearization. ADI’s RadioVerse devices are the most widely used software-defined transceivers in 4G and 5G RUs worldwide.¹

Demand for power-efficient RUs is expanding rapidly as global network operators race to deploy 5G infrastructure. With the exponential growth of wireless demand, energy efficiency is a key metric for operators as they seek to reduce their carbon footprint while expanding network capacity. The new RadioVerse SoC series requires very low power compared to alternatives and implements advanced algorithms that deliver optimal RU system efficiency.