SoC handles processing tasks for ADAS, automated driving

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the R-Car V4H system on chip (SoC) for central processing in advanced driver-assistance (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) solutions. The R-Car V4H achieves deep learning performance of up to 34 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second), enabling high-speed image recognition and processing of surrounding objects by automotive cameras, radar, and lidar.

The R-Car V4H enables market-leading performance per watt through a careful combination of best-in-class IP and expert HW optimization. It targets the highest volume zones of automated driving: Level 2+ and Level 3.

Thanks to a high level of integration, the R-Car V4H allows customers to develop cost-competitive, single-chip, ADAS electric control units (ECUs). These control units may support driving systems appropriate for automated driving Levels 2+ and Level 3, including full NCAP 2025 features. The R-Car V4H also supports surround view and automatic parking functions with impressive 3D visualization effects such as realistic rendering.

Regarding ISO 26262 functional safety, the SoC development process targets ASIL D’s systematic capability for all safety-relevant IPs. The signal processing portion of the R-Car V4H is expected to achieve ASIL B and D metrics for the real-time domain.

Furthermore, Renesas provides a dedicated power solution for R-Car V4H based around the RAA271041 pre-regulator and the RAA271005 PMIC. This enables a highly reliable power supply for the R-Car V4H and peripheral memories from the 12V supply of the vehicle battery. These features enable low power operation while targeting ASIL D compliance for systematic and random hardware faults at a very low BOM cost. This helps to minimize the effort of hardware and software development while reducing design complexity, cost, and time to market.

An R-Car V4H software development kit (SDK) is also available to perform faster and easier initial device evaluation, and software development including deep learning. The SDK offers full functionality for machine learning development, and optimization of embedded systems for performance, power efficiency, and functional safety. Complete simulation models are available, and the Renesas operating system agnostic software platform enables easier development of the software-defined car.

In case of development from scratch, Fixstars’ Genesis platform enables engineers to evaluate R-Car from anywhere via their cloud solution and can provide quick and easy CNN benchmark results.

Samples of the R-Car V4H SoC are available now, with mass production scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.