SoC prototyping system includes 300 M gates

S2C introduces the new Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System equipped with four Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGA devices. Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGA is the world’s largest capacity FPGA device with 10.2M Logic Elements, 253Mb M20K memory, and 3,456 DSP blocks. Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System is an astounding 300 million equivalent ASIC gate prototyping solution with attractive cost-per-gate pricing.
- Large capacity and scalability with 40.8M Logic Elements, 1,012Mb memory and 13,824 DSP blocks
- 4,608 high-performance I/Os for inter FPGA connections and daughter cards
- 160 high-speed transceivers that can run up to 16Gbps
- Compatible with 90+ Prodigy Prototype Ready IPs
- Integrated Multi-Debug Module
- Compact, sleek, all-in-one chassis for clean, portable, and well-organized work environment
The increasing scale of SoC design demands a greater FPGA prototyping capacity in pre-silicon verifications. The Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System is equipped with four Intel 10M FPGA devices in a single chassis with unified power and control module. The newly designed control module has built-in debug hardware to enable high-performance deep trace capability for multiple FPGAs without extra peripherals. Enhanced partitioning tools can perform automatic intra-FPGA partition with DIB insertion between 10M dies and inter-FPGA partition using pin multiplexing over multiple FPGAs. The elegant systems design creates the fusion of complexity and easy-to-use.
The Quad 10M Prodigy Logic Systems work seamlessly with other Prodigy prototyping components such as Prodigy Player Pro software, Prodigy Multi-Debug Module and Prodigy ProtoBridge to provide unrivaled configuration, partitioning, deep-trace debug and co-modeling capabilities.
The Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System is available for purchase now.