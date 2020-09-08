SoC prototyping system includes 300 M gates

Large capacity and scalability with 40.8M Logic Elements, 1,012Mb memory and 13,824 DSP blocks

4,608 high-performance I/Os for inter FPGA connections and daughter cards

160 high-speed transceivers that can run up to 16Gbps

Compatible with 90+ Prodigy Prototype Ready IPs

Integrated Multi-Debug Module

Compact, sleek, all-in-one chassis for clean, portable, and well-organized work environment

The increasing scale of SoC design demands a greater FPGA prototyping capacity in pre-silicon verifications. The Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System is equipped with four Intel 10M FPGA devices in a single chassis with unified power and control module. The newly designed control module has built-in debug hardware to enable high-performance deep trace capability for multiple FPGAs without extra peripherals. Enhanced partitioning tools can perform automatic intra-FPGA partition with DIB insertion between 10M dies and inter-FPGA partition using pin multiplexing over multiple FPGAs. The elegant systems design creates the fusion of complexity and easy-to-use.

The Quad 10M Prodigy Logic Systems work seamlessly with other Prodigy prototyping components such as Prodigy Player Pro software, Prodigy Multi-Debug Module and Prodigy ProtoBridge to provide unrivaled configuration, partitioning, deep-trace debug and co-modeling capabilities.

The Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System is available for purchase now.