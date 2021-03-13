Software modules speed Azure cloud-based IoT development

eInfochips has teamed with Microsoft to develop EIC PROPELTM that helps accelerate service delivery of Azure-based custom IoT projects.

The accelerator comprises a collection of configurable, field-hardened modules that perform, among other things, connectivity and device management, and data analytics and reporting. By engaging eInfochips for custom IoT development and deployment needs, customers can realize savings in engineering efforts besides achieving faster time-to-market and better quality.

The solution leverages several key functionalities from Azure IoT. The front end is built on micro frontends architecture and the backend is built on a microservices architecture.

Microsoft Azure is an ever-expanding set of cloud services that let organizations build, test, deploy, secure, and manage applications, services, and solutions that have been leveraged extensively by the team.