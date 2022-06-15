Software platform targets edge computer vision projects

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc., a supplier of fast and efficient edge AI inference accelerators, recently announced the availability of EasyVision Platforms designed to help customers get to market quickly with edge computer vision products for a wide range of markets, such as robotic vision, industrial, security, and retail analytics.

“There is an explosive demand today for edge vision solutions that bring AI capabilities to a wide range of products of services — yet many companies lack the expertise or data science know-how to develop and train models and then integrate them with existing AI accelerators,” said Dana McCarty, VP of Sales and Marketing for Flex Logix’s Inference Products. “With EasyVision, we are essentially providing an AI/ML ‘platform in a box’ that has the AI model already trained and ready to integrate into an existing application and it’s also been fine tuned to work with a hardware accelerator that is fast and accurate.”

EasyVision features the industry’s most efficient edge AI accelerator, the InferX, along with ready-to-use models that are trained to perform the most common object detection capabilities such as hard-hat detection, people counting, face-mask detection, and license-plate recognition.

“Flex Logix’s EasyVision solution provides a turnkey solution, converting our data to a trained and quantized model, that met our throughput and accuracy requirements,” said Jack Duan, CTO and co-founder of Emerging Risk Analytics (ERA). “We are able to quickly build an AI inference solution with low-power-consumption requirement that avoids the GPU-caused thermal headaches we’ve been struggling with.”