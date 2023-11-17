Software tests all Ethernet layers

GL Communications Inc. addressed the press regarding their PC-based Ethernet/IP test tool, PacketCheck. This cost-effective real-time testing solution is designed for Local Area Networks (LANs) and Wide Area Networks (WANs).

GL’s PacketCheck is a versatile, user-friendly PC-based Ethernet and IP software program designed for testing and verifying LANs and WANs. It can generate and analyze hundreds of Ethernet/IP/UDP streams, all with user-defined MAC and IP addresses, from a single PC.

The application offers additional features such as simulating traffic by sending pre-recorded files and generating traffic with Interframe Gap (IFG) precision of up to 5 milliseconds. It includes Bit Error Rate (BER) testing capabilities using PRBS patterns or custom-defined test patterns.

PacketCheck works with Multi-link Frame Relay (MFR) and offers a traffic feature called MFR-IP-PacketCheck for generating IP traffic over Frame Relay (FR) links. It supports the generation and processing of multiple IP traffic streams across various Virtual Channels within the FR links. Each IP traffic stream can be customized to modify the IP packets with specific headers to emulate different modes, such as Bridge and Route.