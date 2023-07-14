SoM now available in smart mobility architecture form factor

Laird Connectivity announces the Nitrogen93 in a smart mobility architecture (SMARC) form factor, expanding the SOM portfolio conforming to the SMARC industry standard and offering a solution that utilizes both processor and wireless silicon from NXP. Laird Connectivity announces the Nitrogen93 in a smart mobility architecture (SMARC) form factor, expanding the SOM portfolio conforming to the SMARC industry standard and offering a solution that utilizes both processor and wireless silicon from NXP.

Powered by NXP’s i.MX 93 applications processor, the Nitrogen93 SMARC is an ideal solution for powerful heterogenous multiprocessing, delivering a versatile, power efficient, up to 1.7 GHz dual-core Cortex-A55 microprocessor and 250 MHz Cortex-M33 microcontroller that allow customers to run Linux and an RTOS on dedicated, hardware-firewalled subsystems. Customers can leverage hardware acceleration with high-performance edge machine learning via an integrated neural processing unit, the Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU. Multiple display, network, data, audio, and camera interfaces are also available.

The SMARC 2.1.1 standard edge connector has a form factor of 82mm x 50mm, which includes onboard Ethernet PHYs. One design can support multiple processors, memory, and wireless configurations. Customers can build a product design that is easily upgradable to the latest processors and wireless options using other Laird Connectivity SOMs based on the SMARC standard.

The Nitrogen93 SMARC is ideal for a broad range of applications, including industrial IoT, IoT vision systems, commercial food and beverage equipment, smart building control, and healthcare devices. It supports a robust, secure, and optionally encrypted boot mechanism to ensure only trusted software boots on customer devices. Additionally, customers have the option to store and use secure keys, certificates, and credentials in a run-time isolated trusted environment.