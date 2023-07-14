SoM now available in smart mobility architecture form factor

Laird Connectivity announces the Nitrogen93 in a smart mobility architecture (SMARC) form factor, expanding the SOM portfolio conforming to the SMARC industry standard and offering a solution that utilizes both processor and wireless silicon from NXP.
The Nitrogen93 SMARC is powered by NXP’s innovative i.MX 93 applications processor, NXP PMIC PCA9450, and Laird Connectivity’s Sona NX611 Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.3 combo radio module based on NXP’s IW611. This high-performance SOM, when combined with the new SMARC carrier board, together serves as a single board computer (SBC) that can significantly speed customer products to market.
Powered by NXP’s i.MX 93 applications processor, the Nitrogen93 SMARC is an ideal solution for powerful heterogenous multiprocessing, delivering a versatile, power efficient, up to 1.7 GHz dual-core Cortex-A55 microprocessor and 250 MHz Cortex-M33 microcontroller that allow customers to run Linux and an RTOS on dedicated, hardware-firewalled subsystems. Customers can leverage hardware acceleration with high-performance edge machine learning via an integrated neural processing unit, the Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU. Multiple display, network, data, audio, and camera interfaces are also available.
The SMARC 2.1.1 standard edge connector has a form factor of 82mm x 50mm, which includes onboard Ethernet PHYs. One design can support multiple processors, memory, and wireless configurations. Customers can build a product design that is easily upgradable to the latest processors and wireless options using other Laird Connectivity SOMs based on the SMARC standard.
The Nitrogen93 SMARC is ideal for a broad range of applications, including industrial IoT, IoT vision systems, commercial food and beverage equipment, smart building control, and healthcare devices. It supports a robust, secure, and optionally encrypted boot mechanism to ensure only trusted software boots on customer devices. Additionally, customers have the option to store and use secure keys, certificates, and credentials in a run-time isolated trusted environment.