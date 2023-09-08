Continue to Site

Space-saving relay modules simplify wiring

Weidmuller USA, a provider of Smart Industrial Connectivity products and solutions headquartered in Richmond, Va., has unveiled the latest innovation in connectivity for use in all types of industry sectors – the TERMSERIES-COMPACT, a versatile all-rounder in terminal-based design.

These cutting-edge relay modules are incredibly compact with a width of only 6.4mm and a low height, making them a perfect fit for any low cabinet box. Another game-changing feature is the ability to customize them for space-saving needs in applications that require a normally open contact version or a fused relay output version. With TERMSERIES-COMPACT, there’s no longer a need for extra terminal blocks with fuses.

Ultra-compact with a slim, flat design, these relays can be installed anywhere, even in environments with strong vibrations. Since they have the same contours as the tried-and-tested TERMSERIES family, all the accessories of the series can be used for applications such as cross-connections. 

