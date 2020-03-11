Starter kit features latest Raspberry Pi 4 Model B computer

Newark has launched its exclusive Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit. Featuring the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B computer and a range of Newark’s own brand Multicomp Pro products, the new Starter Kit provides an out of the box experience for first-time users and customers looking to reduce new product development times.
Available for same day shipping, the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Starter Kit includes all the hardware required to get started in one box, along with a quick start guide, and offers savings and convenience compared to purchasing individual items. The kit includes:
- 4GB Raspberry Pi 4 Model B computer, the most powerful Raspberry Pi model ever made
- Power supply
- 16GB Class 10 microSD card, preloaded with NOOBs
- 2 x micro HDMI cables for dual display
- Choice of black or white case
The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Computer offers significant enhancements in processor speed, multimedia performance, memory and connectivity that will make it attractive to general desktop computer users, hobbyists and makers, and professional developers working with compute-intensive embedded applications, such as computer vision and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Key features of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Computer include:
- Broadcom BCM2711 Quad-core A72 64-bit SoC
- 4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM memory
- Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN 2.4GHz/5.0GHz and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity.
- 2 x USB 3.0 ports and 2 x USB 2.0 ports
- 40-pin GPIO Header connection
- Dual micro HDMI ports (up to 4Kp60 UHD supported)
- H.265 decode (4kp60)H.264 decode (1080p60)
- MIPI DSI display port, CSI camera port and 4 pole stereo output and composite video port
- microSD card slot for loading operating system and data storage
- PoE enabled (PoE HAT required, sold separately)
- 5V3A USB-C power supply required