Starter kit features latest Raspberry Pi 4 Model B computer

Newark has launched its exclusive Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit. Featuring the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B computer and a range of Newark’s own brand Multicomp Pro products, the new Starter Kit provides an out of the box experience for first-time users and customers looking to reduce new product development times.

Available for same day shipping, the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Starter Kit includes all the hardware required to get started in one box, along with a quick start guide, and offers savings and convenience compared to purchasing individual items. The kit includes:

4GB Raspberry Pi 4 Model B computer, the most powerful Raspberry Pi model ever made

Power supply

16GB Class 10 microSD card, preloaded with NOOBs

2 x micro HDMI cables for dual display

Choice of black or white case

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Computer offers significant enhancements in processor speed, multimedia performance, memory and connectivity that will make it attractive to general desktop computer users, hobbyists and makers, and professional developers working with compute-intensive embedded applications, such as computer vision and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Key features of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Computer include:

Broadcom BCM2711 Quad-core A72 64-bit SoC

4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM memory

Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN 2.4GHz/5.0GHz and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity.

2 x USB 3.0 ports and 2 x USB 2.0 ports

40-pin GPIO Header connection

Dual micro HDMI ports (up to 4Kp60 UHD supported)

H.265 decode (4kp60)H.264 decode (1080p60)