STM reference designs in Cadence formats available for free download

Ultra Librarian announced the addition of 25 authorized STMicroelectronics interactive reference designs in Cadence system design formats, now available for download via Ultra Librarian.

Reference designs provide engineers with a valuable tool allowing them to see parts in action, which accelerates the design process and brings ideas to life faster. These designs have been built, tested, and authorized by the manufacturers and verified by Ultra Librarian to ensure accuracy of the design and associated models. Each download comes with a complete Bill of Materials ready for purchasing.

The 25 reference designs from ST include a complete solution for three-phase AC/DC and DC/AC applications. These designs are based on a digital platform optimized for power conversion, a wireless multi-sensor-node development kit and reference design for Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications, and a high-current inverter for automotive 3-phase BLDC motor-control applications.

For more information about Ultra Librarian or to download CAD models from its library of over 15 million parts for free, visit ultralibrarian.com