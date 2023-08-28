Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Structural Dynamics and Modal Testing Seminar

By Leave a Comment

Presented by Dr. Pete Avitabile

PCB Piezotronics and The Modal Shop are hosting a two-day Structural Dynamics and Modal Testing Seminar presented by Dr. Pete Avitabile.

This event will delve into fundamental modal testing concepts and cover various topics such as impact excitation, shaker excitation, sensor technologies, calibration factors, filtering choices for modal measurements, an introduction to the Modal primer process, and more.

Attendees can also look forward to live demonstrations showcasing lateral excitation stands, hammer measurements, MIMO techniques, and shaker measurements.

To learn more about the seminar and register, go to https://ow.ly/IKQA50PBFXc.

Register Today

Sponsored content by PCB Piezotronics

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy