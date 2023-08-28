Presented by Dr. Pete Avitabile

PCB Piezotronics and The Modal Shop are hosting a two-day Structural Dynamics and Modal Testing Seminar presented by Dr. Pete Avitabile.

This event will delve into fundamental modal testing concepts and cover various topics such as impact excitation, shaker excitation, sensor technologies, calibration factors, filtering choices for modal measurements, an introduction to the Modal primer process, and more.

Attendees can also look forward to live demonstrations showcasing lateral excitation stands, hammer measurements, MIMO techniques, and shaker measurements.

To learn more about the seminar and register, go to https://ow.ly/IKQA50PBFXc.

Register Today

Sponsored content by PCB Piezotronics