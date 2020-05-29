Sub-miniature Rubidium oscillator offers 1,000x better stability

As demand grows, precision and reliability in Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) is critical. With 5G networks on the rise, small, high-performing atomic clocks are becoming increasingly essential. Suntsu’s newest oscillator comes in a dimension of 50.8mm x 50.8mm that uses an all new physics package enabling unprecedented miniaturization in a rubidium clock. Perfect support for applications in military communication equipment, base stations, test equipment, synthesizers, and digital switching.

This miniature oscillator, the SRO10S-10.000M, delivers a frequency accuracy of ±5E10-11 regardless of temperature fluctuations when the supply voltage ranges from 12VDC to 18VDC. Its power consumption maxes out at 6 Watts and has faster warm-up times at a variety of temperatures. These parameters are ideal for applications that require high performance, low power consumption, and small package sizes.

Specs include: