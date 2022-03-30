Switch-mode supplies feature flexible form factor

IDEC Corporation introduces a new line of products to its power supply family with its PS3V Series. These switching power supplies provide an excellent price/performance ratio and build upon the previous generation’s reputation for reliability and functionality while adding new features like push-in connections for simplified installation.

The PS3V power supply family accepts a wide input voltage range from 85 to 264VAC, and it provides an output of 5, 12, and 24VDC with capacities ranging from 15 to 150W, both depending on the model. Output voltage is user adjustable ±10%, and the 24VDC versions deliver efficiencies ranging from 83 to 88%.

A robust yet compact metal housing protects the PS3V power supply, and it can be mounted in four orientations, by direct panel mount or DIN rail bracket. Mounting brackets are the same as for the previous PS3X series, providing easy upgrade options. Models are available with traditional screw terminals, or with safe and efficient push-in terminals for rapid one-step wiring. A wide operating temperature range from -25 to +70 degrees C ensures these power supplies work in the most challenging environments.

PS3V power supplies have UL61010 and cUL approvals and are safety extra-low voltage (SELV) listed (all models pending). A QR code is printed right on the product, enabling easy user access to the latest instruction manuals. The five-year warranty provides confidence for users to specify these power supplies in processing and packaging equipment, portable machines, valve and gate control, control panels, and many other industrial applications.

IDEC provides a wide range of quality power supply product lines, so users can select products that best meet their requirements for standards, features, and pricing. As with all its products, IDEC offers free tech support for its PS3V power supplies.