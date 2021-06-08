System monitor combines 12-bit ADC, dc-dc converter, user-settable threshold detection

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. expands the MAXSafe Technology line with the MAX22530, an isolated, field-side self-powered 12-bit system monitor. Featuring 4 channels, the MAX22530 provides isolated system monitoring to improve accuracy 50x and to reduce solution size by 40 percent by integrating five components into a single IC.

Automation system designers continually seek ways to save board space, increase channel density and improve the accuracy of monitoring voltage and current inputs, so operators can monitor the system with finer precision and reduce system downtimes. The MAX22530 delivers a 50x improvement in monitoring measurement accuracy (from +/- 50 percent to just +/- 1 percent) compared to the standard linear optocoupler isolation solutions made from discrete. It uses Maxim’s unique integrated isolation technology that combines a 12-bit ADC, a DC-DC converter, user-settable threshold detection levels, and chip-level diagnostic capabilities. This combination enables 50x greater stability in current transfer ratio performance to achieve an ultra-stable sense resistor voltage.

By achieving better measurement accuracy across four voltage and current inputs, the MAX22530 allows end-users to make better real-time decisions to improve system performance and enhance productivity. The integration also allows a 250mm2 solution size, which is 40% smaller than the 420mm2 size for the closest competitive discrete solution.

The MAX22530 is the latest addition to Maxim’s portfolio of MAXSafe products. MAXSafe products combine integrated and isolated micropower DC-DC converters and communications lines. They are used to power upfield circuits that are isolated from the control-side power source while simplifying diagnostics in signal monitoring applications.

The MAX22530 is available at Maxim Integrated’s website for $4.85 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors. The MAX22530EVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $68