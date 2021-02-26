Tactile switch boasts 5 million cycles with 2.8N and 4N actuation force

C&K has done it again – first introducing the revolutionary KSC Tireless Endurance (KSC TE) with 10 million cycles at 1.6N, the highest in the industry. Now C&K has launched a 5 million cycle version with higher actuation forces at 2.8N and 4N – again making these miniature tactile switches the highest lifecycle switches available in a 6mm x 6mm form factor in the industry.

Now with three choices of actuation forces (1.6N, 2.8N, and 4N), the KSC TE extends C&K’s high lifecycle miniature tactile switch product portfolio, it gives design engineers the power to choose the perfect switch. In addition, by offering much longer lifecycles, the KSC TE helps ease the design cycle and outperforms the competition for its size and force range. These superior tactile switches are ideal for a wide range of demanding applications in the industrial, elevator, gaming, and computer peripherals markets.

With ultra-long reliability, there is less need for costly maintenance or replacement. Its compact size of 6.3 x 6.2 x 3.5 mm gives designers more room to add additional functionality to their units or to reduce their PCB size. The soft actuator allows for easier tolerance management with possible pre-load, and at an IP67 rating, it offers strong protection against dust and water ingress.