Wideband RF signal analyzer gets combined with streaming recorder

The RSA7100B wideband RF signal analyzer and streaming recorder targets engineers working on the latest wideband designs in communications, radar, and electronic warfare. The solution offers more than 2.5 hours of streaming RF storage at 800-MHz real-time bandwidth and its 16 kHz to 26.5 GHz frequency range covers a broad range of analysis needs.

In military range tests, field operations, and design of wideband radar/electronic warfare systems, the RSA7100B reduces the cost of wideband signal capture, recording, and analysis while increasing the likelihood of capturing wideband signal transients. The instrument can trigger on and measure signals of just 229 nsec duration in the frequency domain in real-time, while offering in-depth signal analysis with SignalVu-PC RF and vector analysis software. Together with the RSA7100B’s live monitoring of recording events, users can ensure they are capturing the data they need from time-consuming test scenarios.

“The RSA7100B analyzer and recorder now enables engineers to perform DSP algorithms on and off the instrument and record and analyze long event sequences,” said Amy Taylor, general manager, Performance Products at Tektronix. “The solution is essential at range and field operations, where rigor and real-time response to RF events are critical to mission success.”

Starting at 40 MHz acquisition bandwidth, all Tektronix Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers are capable of simultaneously displaying frequency, time, and modulation domain measurements with SignalVu-PC RF and vector signal analysis software. A wide variety of analysis options are available including modulation, pulse, WLAN, phase noise, and frequency/phase settling measurements. IQFlow software for the RSA7100B delivers the speed and flexibility needed to perform real-time digital signal processing and supports hardware in the loop (HWIL or HIL) testing for radar and EW systems.

Available now, a complete RSA7100B system is priced from $205,000 US MSRP and runs on the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system. Go to www.tek.com/rsa7100 or contact a local Tektronix account manager for more information.