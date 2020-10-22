Common-mode differential probes excel at 48-V GaN power conversion work

New DL-HCM probes from Teledyne LeCroy target 48-V GaN Power Conversion. They are available in 500 MHz and 1 GHz bandwidth and feature 60 V of common-mode and 80 V differential input range. The 60 V of common mode is well suited for handling any float of the battery and bulk/absorption voltage during charging, while the 80 V differential input range provide margin for any overshoot.

Other features include high accuracy: The DL-HCM probes are calibrated for high-precision measurements to within 0.5% at dc and 0.1 dB flatness from dc to 100 MHz. This ensures high accuracy top and base voltage level measurement of pulse-width modulated signals. The Precision Gain Calibration capability furthers measurement precision by improving the gain accuracy and removing small offset drifts from the measurement configuration.

Lowest noise and highest rejection: The Common Mode Rejection Ratio (CMRR) is exceptional to extremely high frequencies. This provides for the best measurement performance when measuring fast slew rate (high dV/dt) PWM signals typical of GaN devices and systems. Exceptional CMRR, combined with low probe noise and high offset capability, makes the probes capable of measuring small control signals floating on high common mode voltages.

Wide variety of tips: The 60-V Common Mode Differential Probes provide the perfect combination of high performance and flexibility for connecting to any device under test. An optional accessory kit and high temperature solder-in tip are available for further connectivity options.

Teledyne LeCroy, 700 Chestnut Ridge Road, Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977-6499, 800-553-2769 or 845-425-2000, www.teledynelecroy.com