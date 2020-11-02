Debug tookit for DDR5 and LPDDR5 handles 6,400 Mb/sec data rates

A DDR5 Debug Toolkit runs on SDA 8 Zi-B and LabMaster 10Zi-A oscilloscopes. The DDR Debug Toolkit now supports DDR5/LPDDR5 for test, analysis and debug of the entire DDR design cycle. Features include automatic Read/Write burst separation, bursted data jitter analysis, eye diagram mask tests, DDR-specific measurement parameters, and seamless integration with the HDA-125 High-Speed Digital Analyzer for command bus analysis.

Automatic separation of Read and Write bursts eliminates the time-consuming process of manual burst identification and simplifies the analysis of DDR systems. Bursts can be separated based on DQ-DQS skew or based on the command bus when used in conjunction with the HDA125. The HDA125 additionally enables a unique “bus view,” tabulating the Command Bus activity and placing color-coded overlays and annotations on top of the physical layer waveform in an intuitive manner.

QualiPHY DDR packages preform all clock, electrical, and timing tests to conform the JEDEC specification. Additionally, eye diagrams are created to assist in debugging and to provide a high-level system overview. A limit set is included for each standard speed grade and can be fully customized.

Basic debugging and validation of embedded DDR interfaces typically involves analysis of the analog properties of the clock, data (DQ) and strobe (DQS) signals but when validation tasks become more complex and problems require deeper insight, the ability to trigger on, acquire and visualize the state of the DDR command bus is invaluable. The HDA125 brings command bus acquisition to Teledyne LeCroy’s already comprehensive toolset, providing the ultimate in memory bus analysis capability.

When connected to a WaveLink analog probe, QuickLink tips provide 8 GHz of bandwidth and a flat, well-controlled frequency response. When used for digital acquisitions with the HDA125, they support 3 GHz bandwidth with industry-leading sensitivity. In both cases, high input impedance ensures minimal loading of the system under test.

