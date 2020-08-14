TFT LCD provides VGA resolution, exceptional optical performance

Industrial LCD manufacturer KOE (Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics) have announced the introduction of a new high-performance 5.7-inch TFT display module. The TX14D203VM0BAA display features VGA resolution (640 x 480 pixels), a 4:3 aspect ratio, and the latest IPS (in-plane switching) technology which delivers exceptional optical performance. Additionally, the new 5.7-inch TFT display module also provides a fully compatible, performance upgrade for the existing KOE 5.7-inch VGA TX14D23VM5BAA display.

The new KOE TX14D203VM0BAA provides the ideal display solution for use in process control systems, industrial HMI, and medical monitoring equipment. Featuring the latest IPS display technology, the 5.7-inch display delivers excellent color saturation and image stability, high contrast, and highly saturated black levels. Exceptional all-round viewing angles of up to 170° are enabled (left/right, up/down).

The 5.7-inch display module provides exceptional optical performance, with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a white LED backlight with a specified brightness rating of 800cd/m². These key features ensure that display images are bright, concise and exhibit high accurately color reproduction.

The 5.7-inch module has mechanical outline dimensions of 131.0mm (w) x 102.2mm (h) x 7.6mm (d) and an active display area of 115.2mm (w) x 86.4mm (h). Storage and operating temperature range of -30°C to +80°C is supported.

The TX14D203VM0BAA display module provides a direct, plug-in enhancement for the existing KOE 5.7-inch VGA TX14D23VM5BAA TFT display. Both display modules feature the same mechanical outline dimensions and an identical, fully compatible 40-pin CMOS data interface. 6-bit RGB color data enables a color palette up to 262K colors. KOE will also shortly be introducing an LVDS interface version of the new 5.7-inch VGA display.

KOE’s new TX14D203VM0BAA can now be sourced and supplied for a minimum period of 5 years. The KOE 5.7-inch TX14D203VM0BAA TFT display module is available from KOE’s worldwide sales channel and distribution partners.