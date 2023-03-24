The hermaphroditic IT14 series connector supports up to 112 Gbps in telecom and networking applications

Continue to Site

Hirose has launched a stackable ball grid array (BGA) mezzanine connector designed for high-speed and high-density server applications. The hermaphroditic IT14 Series features a self-mating design to eliminate the need for additional mating parts. Fewer mating parts not only reduce costs but also increases reliability and enhance performance.

The IT14 Series supports high-speed data transmission of more than 56 Gbps NRZ / 112 Gbps PAM4. An Ethernet OAM-specified connector, the IT14 Series connector utilizes a high-density design (172DPs/in2) to meet telecom and networking application requirements.

The IT14 Series mezzanine connector has a stub-less 2-point contact design for ultra-reliability. A protective housing encapsulates the contact tips to prevent warping during mating.
Available in a 688-position version, the IT14 Series is 68.0 mm long, 20.10 mm wide, and 4.91 mm high. The IT14 Series BGA mezzanine connector has a rated current of 1.2A, a rated voltage of 30V AC/DC, and an operating temperature range of -55℃ to 105℃.

