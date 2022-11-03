The RTD transmitter provides measurement accuracy, flexible use, and safe operation

The newly developed iTEMP TMT31 temperature transmitter for analog 4-20mA signals is characterized by its long-term stability, high accuracy, and ease of use, making it an important pillar for reliable temperature measurement.

Temperature transmitters are an important link between temperature sensors in the field and higher levels of automation and analysis in the process industries.

The iTEMP TMT31 improves upon its RTD transmitter predecessors with better connection technology, available in two optimized formats. The first incorporates push-in terminals, enabling tool-free, secure field wiring in a matter of seconds. It is also available in the classic screw terminal format, with an optimized design that makes wire terminations in the connection head easier. Corrosion-free contacts ensure maximum reliability of measured value transmission for both connection variants.

For fast commissioning, users have the option to receive the TMT31 transmitter conveniently pre-configured from the factory or to apply custom parameterization on-site with free configuration software, such as Endress+Hauser FieldCare or DeviceCare. These software packages run conveniently on a host of operating systems, both on laptops and tablets. The USB configuration kits required for this, such as TXU10 or Commubox FXA291, are also available from Endress+Hauser as accessories.

Robust ratings and high reliability

The TMT31 is approved for safe operation in Zone 2 / Div. 2 hazardous areas (non-sparking) in accordance with ATEX and CSA C/US standards, along with Pt100 and Pt1000 sensors. Additionally, the sensor adjustment parameter in the head transmitter can be modified according to Callendar-Van Dusen equations (CvD) to match the connected RTD sensor characteristics, further refining the temperature measurement accuracy of the entire system.

