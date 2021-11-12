Thermal fuse trip temperature exceeds 175 °C

SCHURTER’S Reflowable Thermal Switch, RTS, now includes a version designed to trip at >175°C, in addition to the existing variant set to trip at >210°C. The compact thermal SMD fuse protects power semiconductors by reliably and precisely interrupting a circuit at a pre-defined temperature.

Highly integrated power semiconductors used in dense circuits can lead to overheating and thus thermal runaway. The RTS, which measures only 6.6 x 8.8 millimeters, protects against such conditions, while it sustains operating currents up to 130 A at rated voltages of up to 60 VDC. Breaking capacity up to 400 A at 24 VDC. The device is mounted using conventional reflow solder processes with temperature profiles up to 260 °C, after which it is mechanically armed by depressing the top. The status of the RTS is clearly and immediately visible to the installer.

The RTS is available with or without added shunt functionality in the same package dimensions as the version without a shunt. It meets the high-reliability requirements of AEC-Q200 and MIL-STD. Packaging is 100 pieces or 750 pieces in blister tape and 33 cm reel. Pricing starts at $2.33 each in 100 pieces quantities.