Thick-film chip resistors feature full RoHS compliance

Surface-mount resistors have complied with the EU’s ROHS standards through exemption 7c-I. The exemption has been extended twice, but with an expiration date looming, many companies are seeking fully RoHS-compliant parts. To help companies transition to 100% RoHS compliant lead-free resistors, Stackpole offers its RMEF Series.

Stackpole’s RMEF is a general-purpose resistor series offering resistance values from 1 ohm to 10M, in 1% and 5% tolerances and TCRs ranging from 100 ppm to 400 ppm depending on size and resistance value. The RMEF is an ideal substitute for electronics that must transition to fully lead-free components for compliance as it provides all the performance, resistance values, power, and voltage ratings of a general-purpose chip resistor — all in a completely lead-free package.

Pricing for the RMEF varies with size, value, and tolerance. Contact Stackpole or franchised distributor partners for specific pricing.