Thionyl Chloride batteries excel in asset tracking, high-power apps

Ultralife Corporation has extended its ER Generation X family of Lithium Thionyl Chloride (LiSOCl2) batteries for critical applications, with two new products added to the range of rugged, energy-dense batteries. The new additions are the low rate UHE-ER14250-X 1/2AA size bobbin cell for asset tracking and more, plus the high-rate UHR-ER18505-X A size spiral cell for higher power applications (such as radio communications and cellular transmission).

The new ER Generation X batteries offer among the highest energy densities available on the market, 432 and 313 Watt-hours per kilogram (Whr/Kg) respectively, owing to their LiSOCl2 chemistry. Each product in the range also boasts a self-discharge rate of less than two percent each year (in storage) and delivers a stable discharge voltage in temperatures spanning from -55 to +85 degrees Celsius.

Drawing on Ultralife Corporation’s experience in serving mission-critical applications in demanding sectors, the extended temperature range of the batteries is complemented by a robust hermetically sealed exterior. This is particularly crucial as non-rechargeable batteries, like these, are often left in remote or hard-to-access locations where charging would be impractical or impossible (such as on a mountaintop in a climate monitoring device or at sea in offshore instrumentation equipment and sonobuoys).

Ultralife’s full range of ER Generation X batteries and other market-leading products are available globally.