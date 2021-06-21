Thyristor array and steering diode combo protect circuits in devices with high-speed data interfaces

ProTek Devices has introduced two new ultra-low capacitance (< 3 pF) low leakage current (< 10nA) thyristor array and steering diode combination devices for circuit protection in consumer entertainment and networking devices like set-top boxes and modems. They specifically provide surge protection in high-speed data interfaces. ProTek Devices has introduced two new ultra-low capacitance (< 3 pF) low leakage current (< 10nA) thyristor array and steering diode combination devices for circuit protection in consumer entertainment and networking devices like set-top boxes and modems. They specifically provide surge protection in high-speed data interfaces.

ProTek Devices’ TRV24-4LC and TRV24-2LC are also ideal for gateway devices, routers, and other ADSL / VDSL / G.Fast interfaces. The TRV24-4LC is designed for circuit protection in up to four data lines while the TRV24-2LC is for two data lines.

These 24V thyristor arrays and steering diode combination devices are compatible with circuit protection IEC standards 61000-4-2 (ESD): air 15kV, contact 8kV, and with 61000-4-5 (surge): 35 A, 8/20 microseconds. They are also compatible with the ITU K20/K21 standard and Telcordia GR-1089-CORE (surge): 50A, 2/10 microseconds standard. In addition, they are RoHS and REACH compliant.

ProTek Devices’ TRV24-4LC and TRV24-2LC have an approximate weight of just 16 milligrams. The components come in a molded JEDEC SOT-23-6 package. Other mechanical and packaging characteristics include operating and storage temperatures of -55 to 150 degrees Celsius and lead matte tin plating. The components perform with a solder reflow temperature of 250 ± 5 degrees Celsius. Their flammability rating is UL 94V-0.

The parts are available on 8mm tape and reel, per EIA standard 481. Pricing information and purchasing details can be obtained by contacting any authorized worldwide distributor, representative, or directly with ProTek Devices. These sales resources are available throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and more. Full contact information for all regions can be found on the company website

ProTek Devices’ circuit protection components include transient voltage suppressors, TVS diodes, steering diode TVS arrays, and other modules and components. They are used worldwide in a variety of applications to guard against various ESD, EFT, EMI, EMF, lightning, and other electricity surges and high voltage spikes that can damage electronics investments. This includes aerospace subsystems, automotive subsystems, computing interfaces, consumer electronics, industrial and instrumentation equipment, medical devices, military subsystems, and networking and communications equipment.