Tiny, low-power image sensor boasts increased battery life and detailed image quality

onsemi introduced the Hyperlux LP image sensor family ideally suited for industrial and commercial cameras such as smart doorbells, security cameras, AR/VR/XR headsets, machine vision, and video conferencing. These 1.4 µm pixel sensors deliver industry-leading image quality and low power consumption while maximizing performance to capture crisp, vibrant images even in difficult lighting conditions.

The product family also features a stacked architecture design that minimizes its footprint and at its smallest approaches the size of a grain of rice, making it ideal for devices where size is critical. Depending on the use case, customers can choose between the 5-megapixel AR0544, the 8-megapixel AR0830 or the 20-megapixel AR2020.

Home and business owners continue to choose cameras to protect themselves more than any other security measure, with the market expected to triple by the end of the decade. As a result, consumers are demanding devices that offer better image quality, reliability and longer battery life to improve the overall user experience.

With image sensors, cameras can deliver clearer images and more accurate object detection even in harsh weather and lighting conditions. Additionally, these cameras are often placed in locations that can be difficult to access to replace or recharge batteries, making low power consumption a critical feature.

The Hyperlux LP family is packed with features and proprietary technologies that optimize performance and resolution including:

Wake on Motion – This enables the sensors to operate in a low-power mode that draws a fraction of the power needed in the full-performance mode. Once the sensor detects movement, it moves to a higher performance state in less time than it takes to snap a photo.

Smart ROI – Delivers more than one region of interest (ROI) to give a context view of the scene at reduced bandwidth and a separate ROI in original detail.

Near-Infrared (NIR) Performance – Delivers superior image quality due to the innovative silicon design and pixel architecture, with minimal supplemental lighting.

Low Power – Reduces thermal noise which negatively impacts image quality and eliminates the need for heat sinks, reducing the overall cost of the vision system.

The Hyperlux LP Image Sensor Family will be available in the fourth quarter of 2023.