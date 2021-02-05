Titanium-Efficiency 3.2 kW supplies optimized for server intermediate-bus architectures

Bel Power Solutions announced the expansion of their portfolio to include the TET3200-12-069RA, a 3200 W Titanium efficient AC-DC front-end power supply that can convert up to 277 VAC into the main output of 12 VDC for powering intermediate bus architectures (IBA) in high performance and high-reliability servers, routers and network switches and applications.

The TET3200 delivers a power density of 34 W/in3 and achieves Titanium efficiency (>96% efficient at 50% load) in a compact package measuring 69 x 40.5 x 555 mm (2.72 x 1.60 x 21.85 in.). The AC-DC stage uses soft-switching resonant techniques to reduce component stresses, providing increased system reliability and very high efficiency, in conjunction with synchronous rectification. It also has a DC input voltage range of 180-410 VDC. An active OR-ing device on the output ensures no reverse load current and renders the supply ideally suited for operation in redundant power systems. These power supplies are hot-swappable and can be connected in parallel with active digital current sharing. An always-on +12 V 36 W standby output is also provided.

The TET3200 features system communications via I2C/Power Management Bus protocol allowing full monitoring of the supply, voltages, current, power, and temperature. Multiple protections such as overvoltage, overcurrent, and overtemperature are standard. These power supplies meet international safety standards and display the CE-Mark for the European Low Voltage Directive (LVD) and have patents pending.

TET3200-12-069RA samples are available upon request from Bel sales representatives. The TET3200 is also available from Digi-Key and Mouser. For more information, visit the TET3200 product page here or download the datasheet.