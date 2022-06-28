TMR magnetic sensors optimized for current, position sensing

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT) has released the TMR2623 linear magnetic field sensor with built-in programmable signal conditioning circuitry. Designed for current sensing, position sensing, and other high-performance industrial magnetic sensor applications, they are factory-calibrated and temperature-compensated to customizable sensitivity and full-scale voltage output levels supporting a wide measurement range up to ±500 Gauss, achieving high uniformity and temperature stability in performance metrics across production volumes with enhanced versatility for a variety of applications under diverse operating conditions.
Key features of TMR2623 include: Excellent temperature stability in -40~125°C, with TCS (temperature-coefficient-sensitivity) under 100PPM/°C, TCO (temperature-coefficient-offset) under 50PPM/°C; Programmable sensitivity in 1~200mV/Gauss and full-scale output voltage, corresponding to a customizable measurement range up to ±500 Gauss; High-frequency response up to 2MHz; Two versions supporting 3.3V/5.0V supply voltage; Compact 3*2*0.75mm DFN package.