TMR magnetic sensors optimized for current, position sensing

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT) has released the TMR2623 linear magnetic field sensor with built-in programmable signal conditioning circuitry. Designed for current sensing, position sensing, and other high-performance industrial magnetic sensor applications, they are factory-calibrated and temperature-compensated to customizable sensitivity and full-scale voltage output levels supporting a wide measurement range up to ±500 Gauss, achieving high uniformity and temperature stability in performance metrics across production volumes with enhanced versatility for a variety of applications under diverse operating conditions.