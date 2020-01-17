Ten-watt 1×1-in dc/dc converters target rugged industrial/rail apps

The new THN 10 WIR series 10-W high-density dc/dc/ converts come in the industry standard 1×;1-in footprint and are qualified for rugged industrial and railway applications, and are certified to EN 50155 and EN 61373 standards.

The THN 10 WIR series of ruggedized 10-W dc/dc converters are designed and manufactured for high-reliability in harsh environments. The converters have ultra-wide 4:1 input ranges of 9-36, 18-78, and 36-160 Vdc with single and dual outputs ranging from 2.2-24 Vdc. The innovative design provides high efficiencies up to 90% and enables a full load operating temperature range from -40 to 80°C without derating and increased resistance against electromagnetic interference, shock/vibration and thermal shock. All models are safety approved to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 with CB Report and EN 50155 certified qualifying them for harsh environments in industrial, railway and transportation systems and further qualified for fire behavior of components per EN 45545-2. Features include: an internal EN 55-032 class A input filter, input under-voltage-lockout, short circuit protection, remote on/off, and output voltage trim. A models offer extreme reliability with an MTBF in excess of 2.3 million hours and are supported by a three-year warranty.

Products are in stock and available through the Traco Power global distribution network and with manufacturing lead times of 12-14 weeks.

