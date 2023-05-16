Transceiver for IoT endpoints pin-compatible with LoRa Edge devices

Semtech Corporation announced the expansion of its market-leading LoRa portfolio with a new transceiver for use in Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints that provide lower power consumption, global connectivity, and long-range.

As the IoT continues to expand, LoRa’s innovative solutions are continuing to see huge growth in their implementation. LoRa enables data communication over a long range while using very little power. LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard are flexible for everything from long-distance rural to indoor use cases in a wide range of industries including smart cities, homes and buildings, communities, agriculture, metering and utilities, healthcare, environment and supply chain and logistics.

The new LoRa Connect LR1121 brings the best LoRa transceiver RF performance to date with the multi-band versatility permitting a single, low-power chip to be used anywhere in the world. It is pin compatible with the current LoRa Edge devices, allowing module makers such as Murata to have a single hardware design for a wide range of applications, with global connectivity. Likewise, Integrated Passive Devices such as Johanson Technology can readily be used alongside the LoRa Connect LR1121 to offer a smaller footprint, reduce time to market and minimize design iterations.

The highly integrated LoRa Connect LR1121 transceiver provides LoRaWAN connectivity for terrestrial low power wide area networks (LPWAN) operating at 470MHz, 868MHz, and 915MHz; it also provides LoRa 2.4GHz and the S-band for direct connection to satellites.

New modules and reference designs, developed in partnership with Johanson and Murata , are ready at launch and offer a smaller form factor, lower assembly costs, and faster time to market.

Murata’s Type 2GT module, currently supporting the LoRa Edge LR1110 and LR1120 products, is also now supporting the LoRa Connect LR1121, offering a turnkey solution for lower cost assembly and faster time to market with a pre-certified LR1121 variant readily available.