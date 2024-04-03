Transformers designed for wide operating frequency and temperature ranges

TDK Corporation has introduced two new types of the EPCOS InsuGate series ( TDK Corporation has introduced two new types of the EPCOS InsuGate series ( B78541A ). These compact SMT transformers with high working voltage are suitable for gate driver applications for IGBTs and MOSFETs in e-mobility and industrial electronics. The components with a MnZn ferrite core are designed for operating frequencies of 100 kHz to 500 kHz and operating temperatures of -40 °C to +150 °C. Depending on the type, the transformation ratios of the windings are 1:1.08 (B78541A2467A003) or 1:1.07:0.6 (B78541A2492A003). With a low coupling capacitance of only 4 pF, the SMT transformers are also suitable for use with SiC or GaN semiconductors.

The combination of the highly resistive plastic material with a CTI ≥ 600 and the special coil design allows for shorter clearances and creepage distances compared to conventional insulated or potted components, despite the dimensions of only 13.85 x 10.5 x 9.2 mm (L x W x H). The UI7 platform, for example, offers creepage distances between primary and secondary windings of >9.2 mm. With a partial discharge extinction voltage of at least 840 V (peak voltage) and AC high voltage testing at 3 kV (50 Hz, 1 s), the lightweight components meet IEC 61558 for reinforced insulation for working voltages up to 300 V (AC) or 700 V (DC) for basic insulation.

The new UI7 family includes two reference models to allow possible winding configurations for forward and push-pull topologies with the appropriate number of outputs.

The main applications for these new transformers include switched power supplies (bridge topologies), gate driver circuits, isolated DC-DC converters, and galvanically isolated single-channel IGBT driver ICs. The transformers offer a range of features and benefits, such as compact dimensions of 13.85 x 10.5 x 9.2 mm (L x W x H), making them surface mountable (SMT). They also have clearance and creepage distances of 8.14 mm and 9.2 mm respectively, as well as a low coupling capacitance of 4 pF (typical). Additionally, the transformers are qualified according to AEC-Q200 and AQG vibration profile standards.