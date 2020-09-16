TT Electronics to provide custom power conversion tech

TT Electronics announced that it has launched an expanded power solutions portfolio, leveraging its global footprint to develop and supply its custom power conversion systems for aerospace and defense customers around the world.

Working closely with the appropriate regulatory authorities, TT Electronics is now in a position to expand the development and manufacturing of its custom power supplies capability (originally exclusive to Covina, California) into the UK to better support and serve the company’s aerospace and defense partners with an extensive range of custom power supplies and power conversion systems for harsh environment, mission-critical applications.

This latest development complements the work and activity recently completed to vertically integrate manufacturing within TT Electronics, establishing an end-to-end power electronics capability that now boasts a family of globally available line-replaceable units. Core strength and expertise in the areas of electromagnetics, hybrid microcircuit, and now broader power conversion systems, all supported by a complete electronics design, development, and manufacturing capability, position TT Electronics to more immediately meet the increasingly complex demands facing the global aerospace and defense industry.