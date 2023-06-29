TVS components targeted at EV and EV-charging circuit protection

ProTek Devices has introduced a couple of TVS components targeted at delivering circuit protection across a variety of electric vehicle (EV) systems including hybrid electric vehicles, charging systems, and automotive electronic control units (ECU). One is a 7,000 Watt TVS component and the other is 11,000 Watts. ProTek Devices has introduced a couple of TVS components targeted at delivering circuit protection across a variety of electric vehicle (EV) systems including hybrid electric vehicles, charging systems, and automotive electronic control units (ECU). One is a 7,000 Watt TVS component and the other is 11,000 Watts.

The 7,000 Watt TVS is the PAM7KSMDJ24CAP and is suited for circuit protection across the belt starter (BSG) generator circuit, the integrated starter generator (ISG) circuit, and hybrid electric vehicles at large. The 11,000 Watt TVS is the PAM11KLD8S24CAP , and it is ideal for delivering circuit protection in automotive ECUs.

The PAM7KSMDJ24CAP and PAM11KLD8S24CAP each share achieving AEC-Q101 standards qualification. Both components also allow bidirectional configuration and are RoHS and REACH compliant. They also boast a competitively very low clamping voltage.

In addition, the PAM7KSMDJ24CAP is also IEC compatible with standards 61000-4-2 (ESD), 61000-4-4 (EFT), and 61000-4-5 (surge). It is a glass passivated chip offering 7,000 Watts peak pulse power per line (typical = 10/1000 microseconds) and providing low leakage current.

Meanwhile, the PAM11KLD8S24CAP possesses a junction passivation-optimized design with passivated anisotropic rectifier technology. The operating junction temperature equals 175 degrees Celsius capability, ensuring suitability for high reliability and automotive requirements. This TVS features 11,000 Watts peak pulse power per line (typical = 10/1000 microseconds) and is high surge capable. In addition, the PAM11KLD8S24CAP meets standards ISO 16750-2 surge specification (varied by test condition) and MSL level one, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 245 degrees Celsius.

ProTek Devices’ new TVS components both have a flammability rating of UL 94V-0. The PAM7KSMDJ24CAP is provided in a molded JEDEC DO-214AB package with an approximate weight of just 0.248 grams. Other mechanical characteristics include lead-free pure-tin plating (annealed) and a solder reflow temperature of (pure-tin – Sn, 100) 260-270 degrees Celsius. The terminal is solderable per MIL-STD-750, method 2026. The PAM7KSMDJ24CAP is provided on 16mm tape and reel, per EIA standard 481, in minimum quantities of 3,000.

The PAM11KLD8S24CAP is provided in a DO-218AB package with an approximate weight of only 2.985 grams. The terminals have matte tin-plated leads that are solderable per standards J-STD-002 and JESD 22-B102. For polarity the heatsink is anode. The PAM11KLD8S24CAP has a solder reflow temperature of 260 degrees Celsius for 10 seconds at the terminals. It is offered on 24mm tape and reel, per EIA standard 481, in minimum quantities of 750.

Pricing information and purchasing details can be obtained by contacting any authorized worldwide distributor, or representative, or directly with ProTek Devices.