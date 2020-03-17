UHF modules handle narrow-band Tx/Rx tasks

Saelig Company, Inc. has announced the compact, multi-channel CDP-07M UHF Narrow-Band Transmitter/Receiver Pair: CDP-TX-07M (transmitter) and CDP-RX-07M (receiver). The modules contain almost all of the components necessary for radio transmission in a compact housing.

The newly released CDP-TX-07M and CDP-RX-07M inherit the compact, high-functionality, high-quality concept of their first-generation models, and function as 434MHz 10mW ISM band radio modules, with a communication range of 600 yards or more. The “P” versions (CDP-TX-07MP, CDP-RX-07MP) allow frequency setting to be performed externally. The CE-compliant CDP-07M receiver has excellent interference rejection characteristics and fulfils the requirements of the highest EN300220 receiver standard, Category 1. The receiver’s double-superheterodyne design is equipped with a SAW filter, ensuring the high sensitivity and excellent selectivity needed for stable and long range communications.

The CDP-07M model has four preset frequency channels, selectable by solder jumpers on a circuit board. With the CDP-07MP version, channel selection is via two pins on the module which can be externally driven. The preset channels can be pre-programmed to four frequency choices selected from 67 frequencies in the 434MHz ISM band by using a supplied PC program. Circuit Design has kept the same user interface as previous models while at the same time updating the internal circuit design for the long-term stability and life needed for industrial applications.

Circuit Design, Inc. is a leading Japanese supplier of low-power radio modules, highly rated for their quality and performance, which are used in numerous industrial applications such as industrial remote control, telemetry, monitoring systems, tracking systems, etc. Circuit Design produced the first generation of these long-life models more than 20 years ago, showing the company’s commitment to longevity.