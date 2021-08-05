Ultra-hardened capacitors target power quality apps

MTE corporation announces the release of EnduraCaps – the most advanced capacitors on the market. EnduraCaps are ultra-hardened capacitor solutions for the most demanding industrial applications where uptime is of critical importance.

Developed in partnership with Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE), the experts in capacitor innovation, EnduraCaps represent the best in manufacturing technologies and material processes available.

EnduraCaps offer significant performance benefits to our most demanding customers, including a design that ensures operational longevity in the harshest environments, and manufacturing upgrades that enable over 30% improvement in breakdown voltage.

EnduraCaps are shipping now in our harmonic filters and sinewave filters for our Oil & Gas customers and select high amperage applications. MTE will phase EnduraCaps into all our products over the next several quarters.