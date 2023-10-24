Continue to Site

Ultra-high temperature pressure sensor eliminates need for water cooling

PCB Piezotronics, Inc. announced the release of a new ultra-high temperature pressure sensor for combustion testing and thermoacoustic pressure measurements with a unique design element that eliminates the need for water cooling. The new model 176A33 pressure sensor features a temperature rating of 1400 °F (760 °C).
This new pressure sensor measures combustion dynamics as well as gas turbine measurements, thermoacoustic measurements, rocket motor combustion instability, or any high-temperature, dynamic gas pressure measurement. In these demanding test environments, PCB’s UHT-12 sensing element uses a crystal designed for more accurate, lower noise measurements during large temperature variations.
The 176A33 single-ended pressure sensor has a high sensitivity of 6 pC/psi, a measurement range of 3000 psi (207 bar), and a maximum pressure rating of 5,200 psi (359 bar) with a 3-foot (1 meter) hardline cable terminating in a double isolated 10-32 connector.

