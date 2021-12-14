Ultra-low power MIPI D-PHY(SM) IPworks on 12-nm FinFET process node

Arasan Chip Systems announces the immediate availability of its redesigned 2nd generation MIPI D-PHYSM IP for the GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET process node. Arasan is a partner of GlobalFoundries, and multiple test chips have been sponsored by GlobalFoundries in an effort to make Arasan’s IP silicon-proven and available for the GlobalFoundries 12nm process.

This 2nd generation MIPI D-PHYSM for GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET process node is developed on Arasan’s Silicon Proven 2nd generation MIPI D-PHYSM architecture focused on ultra-low power consumption while also optimizing area. This makes this D-PHYSM IP ideal for wearables and IoT Display applications where power is of paramount importance. The D-PHYSM IP with its fault-tolerant capabilities is also targeted at automobile SoC applications which have seen rapid adoption of Arasan’s IP.

Arasan MIPI D-PHYSM for GF 12nm offers speeds up to 2.5Gbps per lane and is compliant with the MIPI D-PHYSM v1.2 Specification. The GF 12nm D-PHYSM is a Universal PHY IP that can also be configured as a standalone transmitter or receiver.

Arasan’s MIPI D-PHYSM seamlessly integrates with Arasan’s MIPI CSI IP and DSI IP giving a Total IP solution for Imaging and Displays. Arasan also offers its eMMC PHY + eMMC Controller IP and NAND Controller IP + NAND Flash PHY for GF 12nm. Arasan will expand its GlobalFoundries 12nm offering with MIPI C-PHYSM / D-PHYSM Combo IP and the 4.5gbps version of the D-PHYSM IP in 2022.