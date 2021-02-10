Ultra-low-power platform brings automatic image recognition to IoT

ON Semiconductor introduced the RSL10 Smart Shot Camera, combining cloud-based AI with ultra-low-power image capture and recognition, to enable a new generation of IoT endpoints.

The RSL10 Smart Shot Camera adds the power of AI-based image recognition to ultra-low-power IoT endpoints, such as surveillance cameras, restricted areas, factory automation, smart agriculture, and smart homes. A companion smartphone application provides a user interface for the platform and acts as the gateway to cloud-based, AI-enabled object recognition services.

The platform brings together a number of ON Semiconductor innovations, including the RSL10 SIP, which provides ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy technology, and the ARX3A0 Mono 65° DFOV IAS Module. The module is a compact prototype used for developing compact cameras with 360 fps mono imaging based on the ARX3A0 CMOS image sensor. Complemented by advanced motion and environment sensors and power and battery management, these technologies provide a complete solution that can be used to autonomously capture images and identify objects within them.

Using the RSL10 Smart Shot Camera, developers can create an endpoint that automatically sends an image to the cloud for analysis when triggered by various elements including time or an environmental change, such as light or temperature. Equally, the camera platform can operate in low power mode while monitoring a specific part of its field of view, automatically taking an image when the scene’s contents change. The image is then sent to the cloud for processing, using AI to determine the contents of the image and then taking the appropriate action.

The image data is transferred to the cloud through a gateway, connected over Bluetooth Low Energy, using the RSL10 SIP. The low power credentials of the components used in the platform mean it can operate for extended periods of time from a single primary or secondary cell. The triggers are configured using the companion app, also over Bluetooth Low Energy.

Typical applications may include adding smart cameras to wearable safety equipment, such as hard hats. In a commercial environment, a smart camera could be used to monitor the contents of a shopping cart, to support automated checkout. In vehicles, smart cameras will be used to monitor the occupants, such as small children in rear seats, to provide early warning of any safety issues. Around the home, smart cameras can scan the contents of cupboards to build shopping lists.

The RSL10 Smart Shot Camera (SECO-RSL10-CAM-GEVB) is available now through ON Semiconductor sales representatives and authorized distributors.