Ultra-miniature reed switch is hermetically sealed in 7-mm-long glass envelope

Littelfuse, Inc. introduced the MITI-7 Series Ultra-Miniature Reed Switch, a Form A (single-pole, single-throw normally open or SPST-NO) switch that’s hermetically sealed in a 7-mm-long glass envelope. The MITI-7 Series offers sensitivity options ranging from 6 AT to 20 AT, far wider than existing magnetic switches of comparable size, which were limited to a range of just 6 AT to 10 AT. New automated assembly equipment has allowed Littelfuse to boost production capacity for these small-format switches, which help circuit designers save space on crowded circuit boards.

Typical applications for the MITI-7 and MISM-7 reed switches include position and speed sensing in a broad array of markets: Appliances; Building and home automation; Consumer electronics; Data centers; Industrial; Healthcare

The MISM-7, a surface-mount version of the MITI-7, is also available. Both can switch 170 VDC at 10 W and offer high insulation resistance (1012 ohms min.) and low contact resistance (<150 milli-ohms).

The MITI-7 Ultra-Miniature Reed Switch offers these key benefits: Hermetically sealed switch contacts are unaffected by and have no effect on their external environment; Very low circuit board space requirement due to 7 mm x 1.8 mm size; Excellent choice for switching micro-controller logic level loads with ability to switch 170 VDC or 0.25 A at up to 10 W.

The MITI-7 Ultra-Miniature Reed Switch and MISM-7 Surface Mount Reed Switch are available in bulk in quantities of 2,000.