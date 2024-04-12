Underfill epoxy offers high glass transition temperature

Master Bond EP114 is a two-component, low viscosity, NASA low outgassing rated, heat-cured epoxy that can be effectively utilized for underfill, coating, impregnating, and porosity sealing applications.

This optically clear compound features high dimensional stability due to its nano-silica filler material. It has been successfully tested for abrasion resistance per ASTM D4060-14 and readily withstands 1,000 hours at 85°C and 85% relative humidity.

EP114 has excellent electrical insulation properties with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm and a dielectric constant of 3.35 (60Hz) at 25°C. This system features an exceptionally low coefficient of thermal expansion of 20-22 x 10-6 in/in/°C along with a compressive strength of 24,000-26,000 psi, an ultra-high modulus of more than 1,000,000 psi, and a hardness of 85-95 Shore D at 25°C. Also, it has a glass transition temperature of more than 200°C.

EP114 features excellent flow properties with a mixed viscosity of 500-1,500 cps. It offers a long working life after mixing; for example, a 100-gram batch at 25°C will yield an open time of 2 to 4 days. The system requires heat for curing. One of the many recommended cure schedules is 2 to 3 hours at 125°C followed by 5-8 hours at 150°C, with a 2-hour or longer post-cure at 150-200°C. It is available in various packaging options: syringe kits, 1/2-pint kits, pint kits, and quart kits. It can also be packaged in pre-mixed and frozen syringes, which require storage at -40°C and are suitable for automated dispensing.