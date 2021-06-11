Universal RJ45 adapter allows for different types of connections in single traditional enclosure

The Mencom modular insert series (MIXO) was designed to allow different types of connections housed in a single traditional rectangular enclosure. Since each insert is designed to fit and lock into a frame that ranges in size from 1 module to 12 modules in a single enclosure, the possible combinations are countless. Each enclosure can house signal, power, data, and pneumatic contacts for the conduction of compressed air with pressure values of up to 8 bars. Among them, data transmission is one of the major drivers of industrial digitization.

ILME has several types of MIXO RJ45 adapters to meet the needs of industrial data transmission. The new MIXO RJ45 adapter (CX-01-J8UM) module is designed to accommodate a variety of RJ45 patch cords and drastically reduce the assembly time at the manufacturing site. The new RJ45 adapter is for fitted any RJ45 cord plugs with the maximum dimension, 34 mm (L) x 13.5 mm (W) x 9.5 mm (H). End users can simply place the patch cord into the adapter and secure it by the insulating latch: Click and Fix.

The MIXO Universal RJ45 Adapter is extremely resistant to mechanical stresses (vibrations, shock, and cable loads) and corrosions (gas-tight) to provide secure and stable connections. They are UL 94-V0 approved and built-in self-extinguishing thermoplastic material reinforced with glass fiber. The MIXO series frames can be used in housings ranging from, standard classic, to aggressive environments, high temperature, IP68, and more.

